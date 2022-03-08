ModernGhana logo
Break the bias: Men feel women are of lesser value to them, they find ways to silence them — Child Online Africa

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Executive Director of Child Online Africa, Awo Aidam has said women are not properly regarded in society.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today, she stated that women are disrespected and abused more compared to men.

According to her, men silence women as a result of the belief that women are of a lesser value as compared to them.

“Your online presence becomes an avenue for you to be abused or taken for granted. If cyber abuse is anything to go by, women are disrespected more and abused more because men feel they are lesser value as compared to them and so for me going forward in 2022 as we mark this day, I would want to see a more proactive strategy like a research strategy which is looking at collecting the trends of abuse of women online and finding ways to correcting," she stated.

She indicated that a woman’s job description is what often exposes her to all forms of abuse both on and offline.

Ms. Aidam suggested that more links or spaces to report abuse online should be created to suit persons with low digital skills.

She stated that, if that is not done more women will be silenced as the world inches closer to digitalization being the order of the day.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

