Atebubu-Amantin Marks 65th Indece Anniversary

The 65th Independence celebration in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality was marked with a smart turn-out of school children and trade groups at a colourful ceremony at the Roman Catholic school park in Amantin.

The parade made up of 38 schools drawn from the primary, JHS and SHS categories together with 4 cadet groups thrilled the huge crowd to a variety of marching skills under the command of Corporal Oteng Okra of the Ghana Police Service.

The day which was marked for the first time away from the municipal capital Atebubu was also spiced up by rich cultural displays.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme ‘Working Together, Bouncing Back Better’ the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Edward Owusu recounted the state of despair and hopelessness that plagued the entire world with the advent of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He said the pandemic affected commerce and related economic activities thereby adversely affecting government revenues thus throwing the country’s economy out of gear.

He was however hopeful that just as most economies across the world, Ghana’s economy is gradually recovering and asked for the support of all to achieve this.

“It will take a strong collaboration and team work to be able to bounce back better and faster. As a country we must all come together, devoid of political, tribal or sectional differences so that collectively we can bring our economy and lives back on track,” he stated.

Awards were presented to the first 3 schools in the primary, JHS and SHS categories with the Amantin SDA primary, Atebubu Presbyterian ‘B’ JHS and Amantin SHS emerging tops in their respective categories.

Present were traditional authorities, service commanders, heads of department and representatives of political parties.

The function was chaired by Nana Barima Osei Poku Acting President of the Amantin traditional council.