Akufo-Addo woos investors in Dubai; says Ghana is the safest country in West Africa

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told investors gathered at the ongoing Dubai Expo that Ghana is the safest place to do business.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the President in an attempt to woo investors said his government has put in place systems to ensure safe business transactions.

“As part of the process of formalizing the economy we have amongst others, implemented a digital property address system, issued biometric national identification cards to residents so that every resident will have a unique identification number, ensure paperless transaction at our ports.

“Today, we are the safest country in West Africa, we are the largest recipients of foreign direct investments in West Africa. We are ranked 3rd in the ease of doing businesses index in West Africa,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghana President who is also chair of ECOWAS continued, “We are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free trade Area, we are the second-largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamond and timber and we are geographical, closer than any other country to the centre of the planet.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been praised for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo.

Unlike in the past where the president had always travelled in charted flights, he flew in First Class on Emirates on Monday, March 7, 2022 to Dubai.