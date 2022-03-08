ModernGhana logo
Ketu South: Headmaster of Hatsukorpe No.1 Basic School commits suicide

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The headmaster of the Hatsukorpe No.1 Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Mr. Israel Mawuli Afetorgbor has taken his own life.

Per the information gathered, the headmaster who is 60 years old was found with a rope tied around his neck on a mango tree on the compound of his residence.

His deceased body was uncovered on Monday, March 7, 2022, at about 5:30am.

Speaking to Starr News in an interview, Assemblyman for the Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area, Victor Ayaku said Mr. Israel Mawuli is suspected to have taken his own life.

“At about 5:30 am on Monday, I received a call from one of my Unit Committee members who informed me of the incident. I rushed to the scene and realised it was true, so I called the police who came to pick up the body,” the Assemblyman said.

Following the report to the Police, officers were assigned to the case to visit the scene.

They have retrieved the body of the deceased and deposited it at the Ketu South Municipal hospital morgue for preservation as investigations continue.

Investigations have commenced to ascertain what led to the death of the headmaster of the Hatsukorpe No.1 Basic School.

