Pressure mounts on Ga Central MCE to complete abandoned Mahama hospital

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of Ga Central Municipal Assembly, Mr. Bashiru Mohammed is under pressure to complete the abandoned two storey building municipal hospital initiated during the erstwhile John Mahama’s administration.

The delay in completing the health facility has angered many residents who are calling for the resignation of the MCE.

The Deputy Communications Officer for the Anyaa Sowutuom branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor when contacted stated that the facility, located at Ablekuman- Abase has been abandoned over five years despite the unavailability of proper healthcare delivery in the municipal.

He explained that the structure is to reduce the infrastructural deficit in the health sector and to bring healthcare services close to the door steps of the inhabitants.

“The municipal hospital and the Abase market are among some of the abandoned flagships projects constructed by our former MCE, Mr. Aristo Aryee in the municipality which needs urgent attention by government.

"I think the people of Ga Central Municipal Assembly need better services. They need projects that would help them tame poverty, and those in power have to explain why these laudable projects have been abandoned,” Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor stated.

The hospital comprises an outpatient department, Ear Nose and Throat unit, dispensaries, laboratories, theatre, wards, offices for doctors and consulting rooms among others.

If completed, the Ga Central Municipal hospital will serve over 150,000 people in the 13 electoral areas; namely, Okaiman East, Okaiman West, Lomnava, Kwashibu, Sowutuom, Santa Maria and Ante Aku .The rest are, Awoshie, Anyaa East, Anyaa West, Agape, Ablekuman and Olebu.

As a result of the non-completion of the hospital, constituents are constrained to transfer the sick to as far as Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal, which is the nearest public hospital.

Otherwise, sick persons must travel to the Ga South Municipal hospital, popularly known as ‘Akawe’ or the Achimota hospital.

Meanwhile, earlier, reports quoted opinion leaders in the Municipality, Mr. James Kojo Boateng and Mr. Confidence Simpri, as saying that many lives are being lost due to the lack of immediacy in the availability of a hospital.