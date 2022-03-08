Obuasi : Mama Love Foundation equips 500 people with entrepreneurship, employable skills

Some 500 people in Obuasi and its environs have become new entrepreneurs after acquiring various skills from a vocational training program organized by Obuasi based NGO, Mama Love Foundation.

Dubbed "Train the hands", the entrepreneurial training program was aimed at equipping the beneficiaries with employable skills to enable them create their own jobs, be self-reliant and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

They were offered training in various skills such as cake making, pizza, asana, sodium and ice cream making.

Explaining the rationale behind the training program, the President of Mama Love foundation, Love Konadu said it has become increasingly clear that finding white colour jobs now has become a herculean task hence government's all over the world are equipping the youth with employable skills so that they can run their own businesses. " This is what has motivated Mama Love foundation to conduct this free training program for those who are willing to learn"

She said the NGO has over the years supported the vulnerable and less privileged in the society hence deemed this training program as a way of helping people be economically independent.

She admonished the beneficiaries who were mostly women to take the skills acquired from the training seriously in order to set up their own businesses and train others too.

Madam Konadu thanked those who supported her organisation to offer the free training to the people.

She mentioned Obuasi Links Diaspora, Mr.Prince Amoako Adjei, Rich Ventures, Rasta 1, Master Awudu, Touching Life Homopatic and Holistic health center, Bonsu Group of companies, Kofi Appianin of Impressive colors, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah and Hon Faustina Amissah for their immense role they played in making the program a success.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SERVICES PROVIDED BY GEA

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East, Honorable Faustina Amissah on her part advised the beneficiaries to patronise the services rendered by the Ghana Enterprise Agency formerly NBSSI.

She said " after this training, don't rest on your oars, make sure you put this training into good use by starting your own business. I recommend the GEA for you. Go to their office and explain your business ideas to them. They will help you start your business from scratch".

She felicitated Mama Love foundation for its role in empowering women and less privileged in society.

WOMEN MUST STAND UP AND BE COUNTED

The Queenmother of Akrokerri Traditional Council Nana Serwaa Buruwaa has told women to acquire entrepreneurial and employable skills in order to make them economically independent and empowered. She said " as women we must always persevere and stand up to be counted. We can only make a good impact in society if we are economically independent."

Osei Asamoah, the Vice President of Obuasi Links Diaspora also appealed to the beneficiaries to impart the knowledge and skills acquired from the training unto others.

The beneficiaries who spoke to the Media paid glowing tribute to Mama Love foundation for organising free training for them. One of them, Ken Obeng Joseph from Bosome Freho said such free trainings are difficult to come by. He said " most of the organisers of such trainings charge so much so it makes it difficult for some of us to attend. We thank Mama Love foundation for making it free for us."