Officers involved in Bullion Van robbers won’t be protected – Police assures public

The Ghana Police Service has given an assurance to the general public that officers found to be complicit in the series of Bullion Van robbers will not be protected.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Police issued a press release where it disclosed that two of its officers have been fingered in the ongoing investigations into the bullion van robberies.

“The Ghana Police Service after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level has made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple Van robberies recorded in Greater Accra.”

“Preliminary investigations have been able to establish the involvement of two policemen and some other suspects,” parts of the Police press release said.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview on Tuesday, DCOP Kwesi Ofori who is the Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs assured the general public that any officer found guilty will not be protected by the security agency.

He said the administration will see to it that any officer found to be complicit in the crime is dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The police administration will not protect anyone who does wrong in the service. We have got two of our own and investigations are ongoing seriously. At the appropriate time, we will come out clearly with the information.

“The public should see this as a plan of policing ourselves and dealing with our own in such unfortunate situations. We will ensure that we will carry the spirit and aspirations in terms of protection and better security,” DCOP Kwesi Ofori shared.