Girl who died at Volta Independence Parade rehearsal honoured

This year's Independence Day celebration in the Volta Region was held in honour of 14-year-old- Etornam Gorni Attippoe who died ten years ago during a rehearsal for the 2012 Independence Day parade.

The JHS 1 pupil of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church Junior High School, Ho Fiave collapsed during a rehearsal on Monday 27th, February, 2012 in preparation for the independence parade of that day.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the then Volta Regional Hospital, now Ho Teaching Hospital.

Citation and Monument

To the surprise, but commendation of many, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council represented by, the Regional Minister, Regional Education Director and the Ho Municipal Chief Executive presented a citation to the parents of young Etornam who is a descendant of a national hero; Corporal Patrick Attipoe.

He is one of three veteran soldiers who died at the crossroads of the Christiansburg Castel, Osu in 1948 while presenting a petition for their due after the second world war. The incident is also marked as one of the pivotal events that led to Ghana's independence in 1957.

A sod was also cut for the raising of a monument in honour of young Etornam who was born on 30th September 1998 to Atsu Gorni and Charity Gorni of Gorni Korpe in the Akatsi South Municipality.

The citation which was read by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister eulogized Etornam and described her as a national heroine who sacrificed herself so many students will have a better independence parade experience.

Portions of the citation read, “As we celebrate the 65th independence anniversary and pay tribute to fallen heroes of Ghana's independence, we also remember you. Not necessarily heroine by human standards, but spiritual… Etornam, we are proud to deem you worthy of our respect and honor. You are by far the youngest to die in the line of duty… The price you paid has brought a great change into how independence parades are organized in Ghana today. As a result, your fellow students are given special attention and preferential treatment on this special day.”

How She Died

When Daily Guide spoke to the School ten years ago, the Assistant Headmaster then, Aaron Hornuvo said that fateful morning Etornam ate with her friends before all 44 of them were conveyed to the Jubilee Park.

He added she was a healthy, active and studious student; “as far as the school's records are concerned, Etornam is not a sickling, but an active sports girl; a key member of the female football team who partook in internal and external football and athletic competitions. She even represented the school in inter-schools athletics, handball, volley and football competitions last term.”

Parents of Etornam could not hold back their tears while their heroine daughter was being honoured. Her father, a Police Officer, expressed gratitude to the Coordinating Council for immortalising their daughter.

Contingents and Call for Patriotism

Meanwhile, this year's celebration which was on the theme: “Working together, bouncing back together” had eight parade contingents comprising the Police, Immigration, Prisons, Fire Service and the Military. A total of 240 students from selected primary, Junior High and Senior High Schools also joined the parade.

Dr. Letsa, in his address, encouraged citizens to support the government to rescue the economy from the fallouts of the pandemic as part of their patriotic duty. “Simply put, we should let patriotism and love for our country guide all our actions,” he said.

He also announced plans to extend the Volta Trade and Investment Fair to the various districts to attract the needed investment into the region.

---DGN online