08.03.2022 Social News

3 dead, several others injured in accident at Mim

08.03.2022 LISTEN

Three persons died with several others injured on Tuesday, following an accident at Mim, a farming community in the Asunafo North District of the Ahafo Region, DGN Online can report.

The incident occurred when a driver of a wooden laden KIA Rhino truck summersaulted and run over them.

According to an eyewitness, Fatao Fuseini, the sad accident on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, had the driver of the KIA Rhino with Registration number AS 1955 X lost control of the steering and crashed into the nearside of the road at the outskirt of the community.

Three People died on the spot, leaving several others in critical condition.

The eyewitness explained that the victims allegedly went to a forest in the area to illegally cut some logs but unfortunately, met their untimely death on their way back.

“They were 13 in numbers including the driver of the truck. Upon reaching a point at Fetegya, a sub community of Mim, the driver lost control and the vehicle summersaulted.

“All the heavy logs/beams, together with the truck fell on the people in the bucket”, Fatao said.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed by the police to Goaso Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The injured are also receiving treatment at two different health facilities, Life Care Hospital and Ahmadya Hospital, all located at Mim in the Ahafo Region.

---DGN online

TOP STORIES

