Fire destroys 5 rooms at Bibiani Natwikumye

Fire has swept through five rooms at a compound house at Natwikumye, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, destroyed the property of the occupants of the rooms and has left them displaced.

According to the landlady of the house, Maame Adwoa Kinto, some unknown persons had earlier tried to burn down the house prompting them to report to the Police.

She told Class FM’s Western North Regional Correspondent Hamza Mohammed that: “On Wednesday dawn, I was sleeping when the fire started from one of the doors. We thought it was the electricity, so we quickly turned it off. We were able to douse the fire. When we went behind the toilet, we saw two small blue gallons of petrol so I asked my children to go and report to the Police. Then on Friday, I was in the market when they informed me that part of the house was burning, two rooms got burnt with everything in it.

She however indicated that, they were not in the house when the fire swept through the 5 other rooms.

“We became scared after the first incident, so usually in the evenings, we move to sleep in a hotel, and we move back home around 3am. On our way back home today, we saw people gathered around our house screaming that we were dead because they thought we were in the house. But upon reaching the scene, we told them we left the house last night.”

The landlady also disclosed that a loan she took was left to the mercy of the inferno.

“Maybe someone has a problem with me. But I have no problem with anyone, all our things have been destroyed in the fire, we didn’t pick anything. Everything is gone, including my money. I took a loan of 35..., I used about 10 so all of it got burnt in there.”

