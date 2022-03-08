ModernGhana logo
Ghana's economy was tumbling before COVID hit; current situation 'very serious', 'tough road ahead' – World Bank reveals

The World Bank has said even though COVID-19 has not helped Ghana’s economic standing, the situation started getting bad before the pandemic.

Speaking at the 65th Independence Day Lecture held at the Economics Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Monday, March 7, 2022, on the ‘state of the nation’s economy and politics, 65 years after independence, the path to sustainable development and democratic consolidation’, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Mr Pierre Laporte, said Ghana’s economic situation is very serious.

“Is it a really serious situation? Well, the numbers speak for themselves”, he noted, emphasising: “The situation is very serious”.

“At the World Bank, we’ve not hidden the fact when we’ve held discussions with government officials and even the head of state that Ghana faces a very tough road ahead to restore macro sustainability,” Mr Laporte noted.

In his view, although COVID-19 takes some of the blame for the current situation, the signs were on the wall way before the pandemic started.

“Yes, COVID-19 has not helped but even before COVID-19, there were signs that the situation was getting a little bit challenging”, he noted.

“So, the key thing is to be transparent with the people”, he advised.

“Yes, the figures speak for themselves but not everybody is as educated as we are. Not everyone understands what the numbers mean, so, it is important to talk about it like we are doing. More important is for us to find solutions for the problem”, Mr Laporte pointed out.

