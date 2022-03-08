Taxi driver stabbed to death

08.03.2022 LISTEN

A Taxi driver in his early 40s has been stabbed in the neck area in what appeared to be a failed car snatching bid.

The deceased, whose driver's licence bore the name 'Atta Yeboah Christopher', was found lying in a pool of blood around 10pm on Saturday by two people.

Nana Osei Kofi and Malik Kwaku, reportedly, found Atta's lifeless body behind the Darko Farms Company Limited, Atwima Koforidua last Saturday evening.

The duo then informed the Akropong Police under the Abuakwa Divisional Police, who then rushed to the crime scene and spotted the dead body.

A police report stated that the said Atta, who is dark in complexion, was lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck, when the body was found.

“A Matiz taxi cab with registration No. As 4552-21, which is yellow and ash in colour, was found about 150 metres away from where the body was lying,” the report said.

The police also disclosed that the ignition key of the vehicle was nowhere to be found, adding that the body was then taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

According to the police report, they suspected that perhaps some unknown people tried to snatch Atta's car but he (Atta) resisted so they stabbed him in the neck.

“It appears victim was in charge of the said taxi cab and might have been hired by his assailants and taken to the scene, which is a very quiet area and attempted to snatch the vehicle from him.

“In the process, a struggle might have ensued and they inflicted that wound upon his resistance,” the police report said, indicating that efforts were underway to arrest the culprits.

---DGN online