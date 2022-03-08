Let's commend Akufo-Addo for joining commercial flight to Dubai Expo — Ablakwa

08.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has heaped praise on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for joining commercial flight to the Dubai Expo.

The President on Monday, March 7, 2022, attended the Dubai Expo.

In a statement on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he says his checks have revealed that President Akufo-Addo for the first time in a year decided not to fly in an expensive luxurious private jet.

The North Tongu MP discloses that the President flew First Class on Emirates and must be commended for listening to the cry of Ghanaians.

“I sincerely applaud President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana yesterday.

“When our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct,” part of a post on the Facebook page of the Ghanaian lawmaker reads.

The post adds, “President Akufo-Addo who has defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters.”

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the President’s decision to fly commercial on his latest trip is saving the Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal amount of over GHS3 million.

Read the North Tongu MPs post below:

I sincerely applaud President Akufo-Addo for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo as he left Ghana yesterday.

When our elected officials finally exhibit good judgment, even if it took great struggle from us, we should be courageous and objective to acknowledge their penitent conduct.

From our unimpeachable and impeccable tracking, this is the first time in at least a year, President Akufo-Addo has jetted out of the continent without using a profligate and sybaritic charter at profound expense to the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer.

President Akufo-Addo who has defiantly flown on ultra-luxurious chartered executive jets for all his trips outside Africa since May last year deserves some credit for finally listening to an outraged public and surrendering to legitimate patriotic pressure from struggling Ghanaians reeling under an economy in tatters.

By commendably opting to fly First Class on Emirates and avoiding another extravagant charter, President Akufo-Addo has saved the Ghanaian taxpayer an impressive US$468,000.00. That is equivalent to a staggering GHS3,306,139.20.

So, instead of doling out another colossal installment of 3.3million Ghana Cedis to a European company, we get to keep it in Ghana, and hopefully, use it for something more prudent.

It is important to bear in mind that Global Jet Luxembourg, operators of the President's favourite flying toy — the Boeing 737-97YER(BBJ3), registered LX-DIO, had earlier informed their clientele that due to prevailing global economic conditions, beginning this month of March, it would now cost approximately US$18,000.00 per hour, and no longer US14,000.00 to rent the ultimate flying symbol of obscene ostentation.

For the first time in about a year, the LX-DIO is resting at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport when it's most devoted passenger is on official travels outside the African continent. This is why the latest conduct by President Akufo-Addo is both significant and most refreshing, as we pray it is not a fluke but a permanent change in conduct. Even if he refuses to use Ghana's Presidential Jet, this option presents a more frugal alternative and may help remind Ghanaians that this is a president who once promised to protect the public purse.

But, of course, the biggest credit must go to the overwhelming number of Ghanaians who have been unwavering and relentless in fighting and resisting the blatant, unconscionable dissipation of our taxes just to satisfy the president's lavish fantasies.