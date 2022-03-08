ModernGhana logo
08.03.2022 Social News

B/R: Fresh baby rescued in latrine covered with faeces at Mangrom

08.03.2022 LISTEN

A one-day-old baby has been rescued from a public toilet at Mangrom in the Nkrankwanta District of the Bono Region.

The baby boy was found by some persons who visited the public toilet on Monday, 7 March 2022.

He was found inside the latrine covered with faeces.

The baby was rushed to the Nkrankwanta District Hospital and was referred to the Dorma-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital, where he’s currently receiving treatment.

The mother of the baby is not immediately known.

However, Police has commenced investigations into the matter.

Source: classfmonline.com

