Inadequate teachers, logistics affecting quality education in Savannah Region — Regional Director

The Regional Education Director of the Ghana Education Service for Savannah Region, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, has disclosed that the lack of adequate teachers and other logistics is gravely affecting the delivery of quality education in the region.

According to her, the lack of adequate teachers has affected pupil teacher ratio especially early childhood education teachers.

She noted that the phenomenon accounts for the weak foundation of children in the early stages of their education which affect them negatively.

She made this disclosure on Friday, March 4, 2022 during a stakeholder consultative forum on Education in Gonjaland under the theme "Improving standards of Education in Gonjaland for Sustainable Development " under the auspices of the Gonjaland Youth Association.

Hajia Katumi added that though there has been a slight improvement pertaining to the teacher situation in the region for the 2021 and 2022 academic years, it's still woefully inadequate to meet the demand for the region at all levels of education.

She also catalogued amongst others, poor attendance and punctuality on the part of teachers and students, inadequate furniture in schools and other logistics such as computers, projectors, printers and photocopiers at the Regional and District offices as some of the factors that militates against the delivery of quality education in the region.

She used the occasion to appeal to the Government to ensure that more teachers are posted to schools in the region and also speedup the construction of the Regional Education office complex to improve supervision.

Speaking at the forum, the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Buipewura Jinapor II, lauded the leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association for organizing the consultative forum to discuss education in the region.

He declared the support of the House of Chiefs for the Gonjaland Youth Association to improve on the standard of education in the region.

Lawyer Alhaji Mohammed Osman Amin, President of the Gonjaland Youth Association, in his welcome address urged all stakeholders to bring their relevant expertise to board to improve on the standards of Education in the region.

According to him, education is key in every facet of life and it's imperative to ensure that there's quality education to enhance development in Gonjaland and the entire Savannah Region.