Democracy is meaningless unless it’s linked to the bread and butter issues of the people — CDI

08.03.2022 LISTEN

A member of the Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI) , Alexis Derry has stated that, Ghana’s democracy is meaningless if it does not reflect the pertinent issues of the people.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy news, he stated that until democracy carries every single citizen along, it has no value or relevance.

According to him, if democracy does not carry vulnerable citizens like women, children and the excluded who constitute majority of the population then it is of no use.

He indicated that, for democracy to be relevant, those who fall through the cracks of development must be catered for as it was not only about presidential and parliamentary elections, but the heartfelt issues of the citizenry played a key role in it

“Democracy is meaningless unless it is linked to the bread and butter issues of the people. it is meaningless unless it is linked to the issues of the ordinary person.

"Democracy is meaningless unless it carries everyone along particularly the vulnerable, the excluded, children, women who constitute the majority of our population.

"Democracy is meaningless until in our quest it is linked to ensuring that in our processes of development those who fall through the cracks pf this so called development are catered for,” he stated.

He added that, a chunk of Ghana’s 65 years has been spent trying and experimenting with military rule.

He indicated that, with all these problems, Ghana is peaceful.

Mr Derry however noted that peace was not as a result of the absence of war, but because there has not been violence that call for military intervention.

His words come on the back of conversations around Ghana’s 65th Independence and the state of the country’s politics.