Korle Gonnor Assemblyman organises clean-up exercise

Hon. Ivan Esinam Tekpli, Assemblyman of Korle Gonno electoral area, has organised a clean-up exercise in the Ablekuma South Sub Metro under the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

The Assembly man told journalists the exercise is in line with the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s quest to make the capital one of the cleanest cities on the continent.

“I thought it wise as the Assemblyman for the community to celebrate our 65th independence in cleanliness. The exercise was also organised in line with the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s operation clean your frontage agenda. I believe we as people should understand that cleanliness is key to our survival”, he told journalists after the exercise that lasted over four hours.

Several individuals joined the exercise to clean and desilt gutters around Korle Gonnor area, where indiscriminate dumping of waste has choked the gutters with filth and sand.

Hon. Tekpli also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Korle Gonnor community to cultivate the habit of keeping their environment clean.