Ghana no where close to poverty eradication in next 30 years —Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

A former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has stated that Ghana may not be able to totally eradicate poverty by the next generation.

Speaking to Joy News, he indicated that, Ghana has been growing at an average rate.

According to him, looking at the performance of the the country's economy, poverty eradication looks nowhere close to being achieved.

The former minister specified that studies conducted have shown that in the next thirty years Ghana would still not have eradicated poverty.

“The countries with whom we started the development race and with whom we are often compared to, understandably so because we started at about the same level of GDP per capita income; I’m talking about Korea especially with whom we have been compared to time and again.

"Some of these countries we started with are now knocking on the door of the first world, the countries of high income status, while we still desperately cling to the lower ranks of middle income, which is where we are.

"Indeed at the average rate at which we have been growing it is well now said that we would not have moved the bulk of our poor out of poverty in another generation. At the rate we are growing and I don’t deny that we are, it is clear, studies say that we would not have moved the bulk of poor of our poor out of poverty in another generation in another thirty years," he stated.