ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.03.2022 Education

Akrokeri College of Education to be upgraded to university

Akrokeri College of Education to be upgraded to university
07.03.2022 LISTEN

The Akrokeri College of Education in the Obuasi Municipality is to be upgraded to a university.

Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye, Principal of the College, who announced this, said the college was among the three Colleges of Education in the country which the government had earmarked for a university.

The other Colleges are the Accra College of Education and the Presbyterian College of Education at Agogo.

Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye announced this at a fundraising and dinner dance organized as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the College at Akrokeri.

He said the initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, when approved by the Cabinet, would help improve quality education delivery in the country.

The objective, he said, was to strengthen teacher education and training to improve classroom performance and enhance teacher delivery.

The Reverend John Kofi Brewu, the Vice Principal of the College, explained that the fundraising was to mobilize funds to put up an early childhood development centre at the college to facilitate the introduction of an early childhood programme at the college.

He said the college was currently running two programmes and when the proposed Centre was completed in October this year, one more programme would be added on.

The Dinner and Fundraising ceremony were also used to unveil the 60th Anniversary cloth.

The main anniversary event is slated for October this year.

GNA

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Jeffrey Baiden receives laptop prize for ‘House of Mfantsipim’ Essay Competition
04.03.2022 | Education
499 law students finally inducted into Ghana School of Law
04.03.2022 | Education
Government to expand infrastructure in medical schools — Education Minister
04.03.2022 | Education
GH Scientific boosts STEM education at Gbawe Cluster of Schools with lab donation
03.03.2022 | Education
Gov’t injects GHS7bn into retooling 47 TVETs
03.03.2022 | Education
Geodrill kicks goals with GH¢450,000 to boost educational infrastructure in Ghana
03.03.2022 | Education
Adabokrom E-block completed, ready for use - DCE
02.03.2022 | Education
We will upgrade some Colleges of Education to universities — Dr. Adutwum
02.03.2022 | Education
Teacher Unions demand ‘COLA’ to survive the economic hardship
01.03.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line