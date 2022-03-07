ModernGhana logo
Aowin MP supports District Health Doctorate with office equipment

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
The Member of Parliament for Aowin in the Western North Region, Hon Oscar Ofori Larbi has presented some office equipment to the Aowin District Directorate of Health Service.

The items which include five (5) highly sophisticated HP laptops, and a multi-purpose jumbo HP colour printer is to assist the District Directorate of Health service in the discharge of its administrative functions.

According to Hon Oscar Ofori Larbi, the presentation formed part of measures to improve health care delivery in the area.

The municipal director of health services, Madam Rita Ataa Owusu who received the items on behalf of the health service directorate expressed her gratitude towards the kind gesture by the MP.

She further reiterated that they will use the items efficiently to benefit all the people in the Constituency.

