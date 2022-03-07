Let's show positive attitude to work — Offinso North DCE

The Offinso North District in the Ashanti region has marked the 65th Independence Day celebration dubbed, "working together, and bouncing back” at the district capital, Akumadan.

A total of 930 school children and students from 31 schools participated in the 65th anniversary in the District.

The occasion saw a lot of dignitaries in the District including the Member of Parliament for Offinso North Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim. Chiefs and elders from all the major towns of the district, all security, Ghana Education Service, and heads of other departments.

The District Chief Executive for the area Mr. David Kwasi Asare, addressing the people, admonished Ghanaians to exude positive attitudes to work, be it governmental or private for accelerated development.

Mr. Asare called on the people to maintain peace in the area for development to thrive adding, ‘embrace peace by leaving in unity and be law abiding.’

The DCE said the contribution of the citizenry was required to propel the agenda of bringing back the economy on track.

He called on the citizenry to bear and cooperate with government to implement necessary policies to collectively work together.

The DCE said government’s readiness to revive the economy with the collective efforts of citizens was the reason for the chosen theme for the 65th anniversary celebration.

The Offinso North Education Director, Mr. Michael I.Darbbey-Tannian commended efforts of government, the Member of Parliament for the area and the district assembly for ensuring quality education in the district.

According to him, the contribution of infrastructural development by the Member of Parliament Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim to secondary education cannot be underestimated and appealed to him to do more at the basic level too.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the assembly led by the DCE Mr. David Kwasi Asare towards the development of basic schools in the district. Mr. Darbbery-Tannian, therefore, called on parents to invest in their children’s education since that is the best investment a parent could give to a child.

In his remarks, the Member of Parliament for Offinso North constituency, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim commended the chiefs and people of the area for supporting him in bringing developmental projects to the constituency. He assured the people that, he would do all he can to take care of the infrastructural development of schools in the district.

He therefore, announced that the President, Nana Akufo Addo will be there to commission the Local Government Institute that will provide high education for workers in the district and the country as a whole.

Across Section Of Heads Of Departments

Mp. Collins Ntim Delivering His Speech

A Section Of Our Traditional Authorities

School Children At The 65th Independence Parade2