GDCL CEO visits Cape Coast and Takoradi RICs

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah II Contributor
A combined team from the Ghana Digital Centres Limited [GDCL] and the Ghana Cares Secretariat at the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD), led by Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and Mr. Kusum Aboagye visited the Cape Coast and Takoradi Regional Innovation Centres to ascertain their current state as part of the ongoing process to gather information and data on the company's facilities across the country.

Before the Cape Coast and Takoradi visits, the Chief Executive Officer had earlier last month paid working visits to the Ho, Koforidua and Kumasi Regional Innovation Centers.

The GDCL has a mandate to create an enabling environment for Digital and Technology businesses to thrive as well as provide digital skills training for the teeming youth. This will not only make them employable but also enable them have access to affordable real estate for Tech Startup companies and also serve as a platform for the youth to develop their creative and entrepreneurial abilities.

Both facilities in Cape Coast and Takoradi have a conducive ecosystem within their catchment communities to attract the right participants and resources for digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

All these will be made possible through funding support from Ghana Cares Unit at the Ministry. Consequently, the company is earnestly pushing to operationalize the Regional Innovation Centres around the country to help fulfill its mandate.

