New Paramount Chief of Akpini Traditional Area calls for unity and development

The newly enstooled Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area in the Kpando Municipality, Togbuiga Dagadu IX, has called for unity and support of all to ensure the development of the traditional area.

He said the responsibility of ensuring a progressive and developed area demanded a collaborative effort of all, including chiefs, queens, the youth, young and old.

Togbuiga Dagadu, in his maiden speech, said he was aware of the responsibility placed on him as a young man, but knew he would succeed with the help and support of the chiefs, elders, queens and all citizenry of the traditional area.

He said the recent history was not one to be proud of, but “in the multiplicity of challenges, we have emerged stronger.”

Togbuiga Dagadu urged the people to bury their differences and allow peace to prevail.

“Let us see this day as the beginning of a new chapter in our collective life that will bring about discipline, which is the impetus of the much-needed development of the Akpini Traditional Area.”

Togbuiga Dagadu urged all citizens to pray for good health and prosperity, respect one another in the spirit of peaceful coexistence and receive everyone with open arms while calling on those who came to the area to support the development of Kpando to live according to its tenets.

Togbe Kwaku Ayim, Paramount Chief of Ziavi and Kpando Reconciliation Committee member, commended the Committee for ensuring that due processes were followed to the coronation of the new Paramount Chief.

He noted it was not the sole responsibility of the new Paramount Chief to ensure development and progress, but he would need the support of all, especially the seasoned and experienced Chiefs in the traditional area.

Togbe Ayim admonished the new Chief to be humble and listen to his kinsmen, adding that a 'chief, who does not listen to advice could not progress.'

Dr Ernest Aculey Ansah, Founder of Akpini Elite Group, said it was the hope that the newly enstooled chief would be given the chance to rule, adding that the day was a new chapter and new beginning for the traditional area.

He noted that for the failure to have a paramount chief for almost four decades, the Akpini Traditional Area had lost some towns under its territories and there had not been any serious development in the area.

Dr Ansah said the enstoolment would enable close support, which would give the area one voice and most importantly have a representation at the Regional and National House of Chiefs, where Kpando had a permanent seat.

Togbe Dake IV, Representative of Akpini Chiefs at the event, noted that it was the right period for the coronation and called for unity among all citizenry and divisions of the Akpini Traditional Area.

Togbuiga Dagadu is known in private life as Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi, a broadcast journalist, writer and publicist and also the Ashanti Regional Chair of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) and married with three children.

