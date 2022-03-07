Irate NPP supporters brand party office in Fomena with NDC colours; attach Mahama posters

Some angry supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena constituency have painted the party’s office with the colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident happened on Monday, March 7, 2022, as the aggrieved supporters protested against the party’s decision not to hold polling station executive elections in the constituency.

In addition to painting the party’s office in Fomena with the colours of the NDC [red, white, green, and black], the irate supporters also posted flyers of former President John Dramani Mahama at the office.

They say they are unhappy because the leadership of the NPP has deliberately exempted the constituency in the polling station executive election.

The youth in the Fomena Constituency have been unhappy with the party since February after accusing the leadership of the party of attempts to impose the 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah on them.

Insisting that they will not allow any such move by the party, they have now expressed their displeasure by the painting of the party office with colours of the NDC.

“We will resist any attempt by NPP party executives to impose the independent candidate together with his supporters on the faithful NPP supporters within the constituency,” aspiring youth organiser for Fomena Constituency, Micheal Ankapong told the media during an engagement on February 23, 2022.