07.03.2022 Headlines

Don’t even dream of coup; it won’t affect party in gov’t alone, everyone will suffer – Nhyiaeso MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nhyiaeso MP, Dr. Stephen AmoahNhyiaeso MP, Dr. Stephen Amoah
07.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has explained why people must not be wishing for a coup in Ghana.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the Parliamentarian argued that a coup does not know political colours.

He said when coup happens, everyone in the country will suffer.

The Nhyiaeso lawmaker stressed that Ghanaians must always cherish the peace and political stability in the country.

“This country if there is coup all of us will suffer. Nobody should think that maybe it will affect party in government. Don’t even dream of coup, don’t,” Dr. Stephen Amoah shared during an engagement on the ‘Key Points’ show.

The Nhyiaeso MP continued, “Nobody knows the preparation of another person so people shouldn’t think they will sit there and hit scorn on the other people to put defensive mechanism to protect their lives and fundamental, human right, their relatives, and friends.

“So people should not because nobody knows the other person. That is why no matter what I speak I am careful, and I respect people.”

In the last few months, the conversation on coup which has taken place in some ECOWAS member states has dominated the airwaves in Ghana.

FixTheCountry leader Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawo was arrested by the Police and standing trial for posting on social media that he will stage a coup if the controversial electronic transaction levy is passed by the government.

Similarly, the Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abronye DC was also arrested by the Police for falsely accusing former President John Dramani Mahama of having intentions to stage a coup.

