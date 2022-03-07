ModernGhana logo
Ukraine crisis: 54 Ghanaians arrive home after fleeing to Romania

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Fifty-four (54) Ghanaians who escaped war-torn Ukraine after the attack from Russia have arrived home thanks to the intervention of the government.

Some Ghanaians in troubled Ukraine particularly students have fled since the war started.

After successfully crossing various borders, some Ghanaians secured shelter in countries including Poland and Romania.

On Monday morning, some 54 Ghanaians who crossed to Romania arrived home.

They were received at the Kotoka International Airport.

It can be recalled that through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, some 17 Ghanaian students were evacuated and safely landed in Ghana, becoming the first batch of people to be evacuated.

According to Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong who is the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration efforts continue to be made to bring home more Ghanaians.

He however notes that some Ghanaians have turned down the chance to be evacuated to Ghana.

“The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they were not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage”, Kwaku Ampratwum told journalists.

