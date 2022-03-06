America Congratulates Ghana on 65th Independence Anniversary

06.03.2022 LISTEN

The Government of the United States of America has congratulated the people of Ghana on the country’s 65th Independence Day anniversary, which is being marked today, March 6, 2022.

In a press statement, US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said the American government values the longstanding partnership between the United States and Ghana, which has advanced the two countries’ mutual economic, security, public health, human rights, and democratic governance interests. https://www.state.gov/ghana-national-day/

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate all Ghanaians home and abroad on the anniversary of Ghana’s independence on March 6”, Mr. Blinken said.

He mentioned a meeting between Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo and US Vice President Harris last September, as well as one between himself and Ghana’s Vice President Bawumia in January, as reaffirmation of strong friendship between the two countries.

“On this occasion, we reflect on our shared history and many people-to-people ties, and recommit ourselves to deepening our partnership. We also commend Ghana on its commitment to democracy in its leadership of the Economic Community of West African States”, the statement added.

This year’s national Independence Day anniversary event is being held in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, with replica events in designated regional centers of the other 15 regional capitals across the country concurrently.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley is the Special Guest of Honor for the 65th anniversary celebration.

High-level officials from 53 African countries as well leaders and representatives of national political parties and other organizations are attending the event, which is being marked by a colorful parade mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces, other security agencies, and school children and inspected by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as he also addresses the nation.