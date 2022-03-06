Coups belong to history; 'restless spirits' with such 'appetite' only want to 'gratify their personal ambitions' – Akufo-Addo jabs

President Akufo-Addo has accused those clamouring for a coup of seeking to jettison the fourth republic so they can satisfy their parochial ambitions of wielding power.

In his address at the 65th Independence Day anniversary at Cape Coast, Central Region, on Sunday, 6 March 2022, the President said: “Let us guard jealously, the peace and stability we are enjoying”, observing: “There are some restless spirits amongst us, who, seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system to the effect of peaceful constitutional change in the governance of our state”.

In his view, “either the absence of faith” or “the prospects of a democratic alternative to the current government” or “their impatience to wield executive authority” is “driving their appetite for the shortcut of military intervention”.

“Whatever be the case”, the President said, “they seem ready to jeopardise the hard-won reputation of our country, as the beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, and, indeed, in the world, in order to gratify their personal ambitions, with so little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change, when necessary, their government, peacefully through the ballot box – something they have done on three separate occasions in the 29-year life of the fourth republic”.

The President, however, indicated: “The great majority of us, who are committed to democratic values and democratic institutions, will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and employ all legitimate means to maintain our free, open system of governance, which is the respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability”.

Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Ghana deserves to put, the initial decades of, perhaps, understandable turbulence and instability in our history, firmly behind her to enable the development of our nation to proceed in conditions of freedom, order, peace and stability, which have been the happy hallmarks of the fourth republic”.

Turning his attention to the security situation within the region, Mr Akufo-Addo, who is the ECOWAS Chairman, said: “West Africa, is also, currently faced with a worsening security situation in Sahel with recurring terrorist attacks, which are moving gradually southwards in the region toward the coastal states”.

“All our efforts at transforming the Ghanaian economy and putting our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity will be rendered futile if we are unable to secure our borders and give you, the Ghanaian people, the serenity to go about your daily activities in an atmosphere of peace and security. Hence, the necessity of bolstering the capacity of our security services – a goal which has to be achieved.”

Coup bells

A few days ago, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof Raymond Atuguba, said Ghana may be ripe for a coup unless the government acts quickly.

His assessment, he noted, partly stemmed from a doctoral research conducted on why some coups succeed and others do not, using Ghana as a case study.

At a forum organised by Solidare Ghana, Prof Atuguba said: “My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic”.

“It does not help matters if we consider Samuel Huntington’s thesis on the snowballing effect of coups in the sub-region and the closeness of recent coups to home.”

He, thus, urged the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, to have a conversation with his friend at the War College, who conducted the study to avert same.

Prof Atuguba explained further that a big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy.

“What is the state of Ghana’s economy today? At the level of the most irreducible idiomaticity, Ghana is broke; your nation is radically broke – so broke the Speaker of Parliament has publicly warned that we may not be able to pay the salaries of public sector workers in some three months unless a miracle happens,” he stated.

Prof Atuguba added: “The minister of finance has waded in, in very fine and polished English.”

Quoting the finance minister, Prof Atuguba said, he (Mr Ofori-Atta) said: “The legitimate reality is that there’s no money.”

In his view, at least, the finance minister has confessed to us that "there are some illegitimate realities".

Apart from Prof Atuguba, the leader of pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement, Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is currently in detention for threatening, on social media, to stage a coup, if the government goes ahead to pass a hotly contested tax – e-levy – which is meant to affect some electronic transactions.

Source: Classfmonline.com