Former Black Stars defender Alhaji Abubakari Jawando reported dead

A former Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars' defender, Alhaji Abubakar Jawando has reported dead.

He died in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the age of 79.

According to a source closed to the bereaved family, the former national star has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

The late Alhaji Abubakar Jawando apart from the rainbow boys also played for other local clubs such as Accra Standfast, Koforidua Eastern Rovers, Swedru Fankobaa as well as Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

The final funeral rites of the late footballer will be held on Monday March 7, 2022 at the Darkuman Central Mosque, in the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

The late Abubakar Jawando who is survived by eight children and seventeen grandchildren was once an employee of the Workers Brigade and the Arm Forces Volunteers Force and an old student of the Kaneshie Crew Middle School , in Accra.

He was the father of Abdul Wahab Jawando, the Head of Sports at Marhaba FM and Gaskia TV , Accra based private radio and tv stations respectively.