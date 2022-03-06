ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.03.2022 Social News

Former Black Stars defender Alhaji Abubakari Jawando reported dead

Former Black Stars defender Alhaji Abubakari Jawando reported dead
06.03.2022 LISTEN

A former Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars' defender, Alhaji Abubakar Jawando has reported dead.

He died in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the age of 79.

According to a source closed to the bereaved family, the former national star has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

The late Alhaji Abubakar Jawando apart from the rainbow boys also played for other local clubs such as Accra Standfast, Koforidua Eastern Rovers, Swedru Fankobaa as well as Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

The final funeral rites of the late footballer will be held on Monday March 7, 2022 at the Darkuman Central Mosque, in the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.

The late Abubakar Jawando who is survived by eight children and seventeen grandchildren was once an employee of the Workers Brigade and the Arm Forces Volunteers Force and an old student of the Kaneshie Crew Middle School , in Accra.

He was the father of Abdul Wahab Jawando, the Head of Sports at Marhaba FM and Gaskia TV , Accra based private radio and tv stations respectively.

Mohammed Saani Ibrahim
Mohammed Saani Ibrahim

Journalist/reporter at The Accra TimesPage: MohammedSaaniIbrahim

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu demands structural audit on Tamale overhead bridge 
06.03.2022 | Social News
Cape Coast: Splendorous culture, display at 65th Independence celebration
06.03.2022 | Social News
65 years after Ghana's independence –The gains and failures
06.03.2022 | Social News
[email protected]: Put national interest above partisan, parochial motives – NCCE
06.03.2022 | Social News
Let's de-escalate tensions over coup concerns — Former Rawlings' Aide
06.03.2022 | Social News
Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Philanthropist Celebrated On His Birthday
06.03.2022 | Social News
Ukraine Crisis: Government 'abandons' Ghanaians who avoid evacuation
06.03.2022 | Social News
Budgetary constraints rock [email protected] as Chief of Staff demands modest celebrations
06.03.2022 | Social News
Jackie Appiah drags Shatta Wale to court for defamation
06.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line