Ghana @65: Putin calls for constructive bilateral dialogue, partnership between Ghana and Russia

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has proposed a more constructive bilateral dialogue and strengthened partnership between Ghana and Russia to develop the ties between the two countries.

This is contained in a message to Ghana on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebration.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Ghana- the Independence Day!

“The relations between Russia and Ghana are traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interests of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent,” part of a letter from Vladimir Putin posted by the Russian Embassy in Ghana reads.

Ghana, a country that gained independence from the British colony on 6 March 1957, is today, Sunday, March 6, 2022, officially 65 years old.

As part of an annual tradition, several parades are being held in all regions with the national event being staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.