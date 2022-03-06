ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo lauds Oguaaman's contribution to national development

Akufo-Addo lauds Oguaaman's contribution to national development
President Nana Akufo-Addo Sunday lauded the immeasurable contributions by the historic city of Cape Coast to Ghana's political development.

He has, therefore, pledged his commitment to providing the city with the needed development to enhance socioeconomic activities.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II at his Palace on Saturday evening.

The visit was to officially introduce himself to the Oguaa Traditional Council and to seek their support for Ghana's 65th Independence Anniversary to be celebrated on their soil.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, a host of other dignitaries.

He said the national celebration in the regions was to create the opportunity for all other regions to market their tourism potentials to attract investment.

For his part Osabarima Kwesi Atta thanked the President for the honour and appealed for more national programmes to brought to Oguaa.

