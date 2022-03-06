ModernGhana logo
Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Philanthropist Celebrated On His Birthday

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
He has been honoured and praised by Muslim Chiefs, Imams, GaDangme Chiefs and other prominent personalities around the globe for his outstanding leadership and cordial relations within the Muslim and GaDangme Communities in Ghana.

The birthday of the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who doubles as the Sarkin Talba of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief is an occasion that had attracted many social media users especially Chiefs and prominent personalities.

Today March 5, 2022, marked the birthday of the Nii Addotey Odaawulu I, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Sarkin Talba of Accra Hausa Chief, Communications Director GaDangme Your Association, a businessman and Philanthropist.

He is being celebrated for chalking another milestone.

Social media users are showering praises and well wishes on Nii Addotey Odaawulu I on this special occasion and has been described by many as the man with the Golden Heart.

Nii Addotey Odaawulu according to social media users has empowered many youth and has supported the aged as well as the less privilege in the society.

Due to his outstanding leadership and super Sterling performance in the course of his duties for the GaDangme Community and Mother Ghana, Nii Addotey Odaawulu I is highly appreciated.

However, the sempe Muslim Akwashongtse as part of his efforts to seek to the welfare of the needy, organized party for the less privilege at his residence for both Muslims and Non Muslims.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

