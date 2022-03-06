ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[email protected]: Let’s live in peace unified for political, economic growth — Bawumia

Headlines Ghana@65: Let’s live in peace unified for political, economic growth — Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said it is his prayer that Ghanaians continue to live in peace, unified for political and economic growth and solidify “our common heritage”.

“We are one people, one nation, with a common destiny” Dr Bawumia said in his 65th Independence Day message to Ghanaians.

He noted that it is his wish that the 65th Independence Day and the future be filled with happiness, cohesion and positive transformation.

Ghana marks her 65th Independence anniversary celebration today, 6 March 2022.

This year’s Independence Day parade was held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The parade featured selected school children and the security services.

The last time the parade was held was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to attain independence from the United Kingdom (UK).

The day, therefore, marks the declaration of independence from the UK on 6 March 1957 by the Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better.”

The celebration is dubbed: “Cape Coast, 2022”.

The Special Guest for the celebration is the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana signs visa waiver agreements with eight countries
06.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo's SONA date called off indefinitely
06.03.2022 | Headlines
E-levy: We’re not being allowed onto international market to borrow more – Finance Minister
06.03.2022 | Headlines
Attorney General lists 11 persons to be appointed Court of Appeal judges
06.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia cuts sod for ultra-modern Lower Secondary STEM project
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Ofori-Atta must go; he has poorly handled the Finance Ministry – Jantuah
06.03.2022 | Headlines
Lawyers form new association
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Road Tolls cancellation: No financial loss to the State – Amoako-Attah
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Conditions in coup-plagued West African countries aren't same in Ghana — Prof David Abdulai
05.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line