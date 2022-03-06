Ensure textbooks, other teacher-learning resources are provided in schools – GNAT to MoE

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to make provisions for textbooks and other teacher-learning materials in schools to boost teaching and learning.

GNAT HQ – Accra

Date: 6th March, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

GNAT AND THE INDEPENDENCE STRUGGLE

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) wishes all Ghanaians, especially the tens of thousands of teachers who are toiling despite the odds to contribute to Ghana’s development.

Indeed, teachers from all walks of life, in every part of the then Gold Coast, took part in the struggle to achieve independence.

It suffices to say a lot has been acheived as GNAT and as a country but the teacher continues to work in conditions that make it seem like the struggle for independence is still on.

Teachers, though arguably one of the key backbones of Ghana’s development, are still lacking many fundamental resources to work with not to talk about the welfare concerns within the current times.

As we mark 65 years of Ghana’s Independence, GNAT proposes the following;

The Ministry of Education through its collaborative agencies ensure textbooks and other teacher-learning resources are provided in schools, following their absence, three clear years into the implementation of the New Education Curriculum.

Foster greater collaboration among the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all Local Assemblies to address poor school infrastructure in rural communities.

For Government to set the roadmap for the start of the 10,000 Housing Scheme promised by the President of the Republic during the launch of 6th Quadrennial Conference of GNAT early this year.

In this time of Ghana’s development, GNAT asks all Ghanaians to rally around the main objectives around which indepedence was achieved on 6th March, 1957.

God bless GNAT, God bless Ghana.

SIGNED

Thomas T. Musah

General Secretary

GNAT