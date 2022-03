The Chief of Staff (CoS), Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has called for modest celebrations of the 65th independence anniversary across the country.

According to a memo she issued to all 16 regional ministers and coordinating directors, the Office of the President cannot provide financial support as previously done.

This, the memo noted, is due to budget constraint.

“You are therefore entreated to be modest in our 65th independence anniversary celebration activities.”

—3news.com