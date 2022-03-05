Lawyers form new association

05.03.2022 LISTEN

A group of Ghanaian lawyers has incorporated a new association for lawyers called Law Society of Ghana (Limited By Guarantee) LBG.

It has registration number CG012690222.

It Tax Identification Number (TIN) is C0061614130.

The certificate of incorporation reads: “I hereby certify that Law Society of Ghana LBG is, this day, incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and that the liability of its members is limited by guarantee”.

“Given under my hand and official seal at Accra, the 28th day of February 2022”, the certificate noted.

Those behind the group are not yet known.

—Classfmonline.com