Gov’t unable to provide support for 65th Independence Day Celebrations due to financial constraints

The government of Ghana has informed regional coordinating councils that it is unable to provide financial support for this year’s Independence Celebration due to financial constraints.

Ghana whose independence was declared on 6 March 1957, will mark the 65th Anniversary on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

In line with annual tradition, there will be parades in the various regions across the country, with the grand event scheduled to be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.

From a 'Wireless Message' from the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, it has informed all regional coordinating councils that there will be no financial support for their activities to mark this year’s 6th March celebration.

It admits that the government is financially constrained and hence cannot provide funds to support activities.

“I am directed to inform your regional coordinating council that due to budget constraint: the office of the president cannot provide financial support to your council for the 65th March activities for this year as has been the practice over the years: you are therefore entreated to be modest in our 65th Independence anniversary celebration activities,” part of the ‘Wireless Message’ reads.

The message further advises the various regional coordinating councils to ensure the celebrations are done in modesty.

Below is a copy of the Wireless Message: