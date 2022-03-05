ModernGhana logo
Don’t parade school kids in the sun for Independence Day march; make it voluntary - Kofi Bentil to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vice President and Policy Analyst of Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil has called on the government to see to it that school children are not made to stand in the sun during this year’s Independence Day celebration.

Ghana will officially turn 65 years on Sunday, March 6, 2020.

As part of the annual tradition, there will be various parades in the various regions and a big national event scheduled to be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ahead of the event, Kofi Bentil has charged the government to move beyond having school kids under the sun and marching in the name of the celebrations.

“I sincerely hope we have matured beyond lining kids in the sun to March in the name of Independence Day!

“Can we avoid abusing kids this 6th March please,” a post on the Facebook page of Kofi Bentil read

In another post, Vice President and Policy Analyst of Imani Ghana proposes that staying under the sun should be made voluntary for school kids who wish to do so for the 6th March celebrations.

“There’s been lots of feedback on my 6th March parade post. Many people say they enjoyed it, I concede, some kids like it. It however doesn’t make it right to have kids on the sun for hours with some fainting etc,” Mr. Bentil said while adding “Can we, therefore, make it voluntary?”

