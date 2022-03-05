Agritech West Africa 2022 launched 

AGRITECH WEST AFRICA, the largest agriculture agribusiness, food and beverage, and processing exhibition covering the entire value chain of agriculture launched.

The event scheduled from 23rd-25th March 2022 at Accra international conference centre aimed at creating a sustainable connecting platform for all stakeholders of the agricultural sector.

AGRITECH West Africa 2022, with the support of the Ghana Ministry of Food Agriculture, will host exhibitors/suppliers from India, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Italy, Turkey, Spain, France, and Egypt seeking partnership opportunities with potential domestic and regional importers and distributors of agri-equipment and inputs, agriculture technology, agrochemicals and allied products and services suppliers needed for agriculture practices.

According to Agritech West Africa project director, Mr. Thomas James, the event concurrently with Food and Beverage Ghana and Food pack Tech Ghana, co-located events will have food beverage and processing and packaging industries and enterprises to meet the Ghanaian and West African business partners, manufacturers and valve adding to meet, introduce and discuss new products and introduce their innovations and offers of partnerships.

"Ghana is going to witness the one of its kind largest exhibition covering the entire value chain of agriculture from agriculture machines to agrochemicals to food processing and packaging to processing and packed food and beverage items under one roof, ie Agrictech West Africa exhibition".

Adding that, " the event is very much in line with the development goals of the Ghana government's commitment to value-added agriculture to the national economy and targeted food security. The event would be vital in helping the agriculture and food processing industry to know and adopt new practices, products and innovate themselves with the innovations happening in the sphere."

Mr. Jeremy Opoku-Agyemang, deputy director and head of the agribusiness unit speaking on the behalf of the director of policy and evaluation directorate of the ministry of food and agriculture said, the exhibition is in the right cause, hence the ministry fully supports it.

He said agriculture continues to be key to Ghana's agriculture development contributing 19.1% to GDP in 2020 and employing 38.3% of the Labour force.

Adding that, the ministry recognises agribusiness as a key driver of investment in the sector.

Mr. Jeremy Opoku-Agyemang, commended Agritech West Africa for giving the opportunity for companies in agribusiness and private sector in the agriculture and food and beverage sector to come showcase, visit, network, and make business deals.

Mr. Frederick Adu Amoako, COO of Ghana national Chamber of Commerce and Industry seized the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to visit the exhibition centre on the day of the exhibition.

The two days exhibition will see one hundred (100) exhibitors in attendance will and give Ghana and West Africa Companies the opportunity to connect with the manufacturers and suppliers one to one prefixed meetings scheduled and get to know the profile of exhibitors in advance to understand and prioritise whom all they wish to meet with for potential collaboration, partnership distribution, joint venture, and investment tie-ups.