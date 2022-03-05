Akufo-Addo approves charter for three universities

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given approval for the grant of Presidential Charter to three university colleges to award their own degrees.

The institutions are the Methodist University College, Ghana, the Presbyterian University College, Ghana and the Catholic University College, Ghana.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, urged the Colleges to take the necessary steps to prepare their respective Presidential Charters for the signature of the President.

The three universities were previously affiliated with other institutions of higher learning.

The charter would make them independent degree-granting institutions.

GNA