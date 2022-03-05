ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo approves charter for three universities

Headlines Akufo-Addo approves charter for three universities
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has given approval for the grant of Presidential Charter to three university colleges to award their own degrees.

The institutions are the Methodist University College, Ghana, the Presbyterian University College, Ghana and the Catholic University College, Ghana.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, urged the Colleges to take the necessary steps to prepare their respective Presidential Charters for the signature of the President.

The three universities were previously affiliated with other institutions of higher learning.

The charter would make them independent degree-granting institutions.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Conditions in coup-plagued West African countries aren't same in Ghana — Prof David Abdulai
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Huge relief for University students as UTAG confirm resolving issues with gov’t
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Ken Ofori-Atta admits road tolls cancellation has cost gov’t
05.03.2022 | Headlines
Hungarian gov’t ready to enroll Ghanaian students in Universities after escaping Ukraine crisis
05.03.2022 | Headlines
65th Independence celebration: Bawumia join Muslims for national thanksgiving prayers
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Immediately E-levy is passed, toll booths will be removed — Amoako Atta
04.03.2022 | Headlines
E-levy would be securitised, used to raise bonds for roads infrastructure — Amoako Atta
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to leverage funds from E-Levy to raise bonds - Amoako-Atta reveals
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Putin agrees to give stranded Ghanaians in Sumy, Kharkiv free passage
04.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line