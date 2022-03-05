ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Ofori-Atta admits road tolls cancellation has cost gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has admitted that the decision by government to abolish the road tolls has cost the country.

The government scrapped the payment of road tolls of all public roads and bridges in the country in November 2021, after the Minister for Finance presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the government to Parliament.

After the decision was taken and instantly enforced, the government hoped that the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) would be replace the road tolls.

Five months on as government struggles to have the levy passed by Parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta has noted that the removal of the tolls has become problematic.

“The challenge really is, we passed the appropriation very quickly because there was an absolute belief in the direction that we were going and then the politics came to stall the issue of the revenue measure which is E-levy, and therefore, the issue of the tolls being disbanded having become a chain around our necks,” the Minister for Finance said at an E-Levy town hall meeting on Friday held in the Volta Region.

As the country continues to struggle economically, the government is pushing to ensure it receives parliamentary approval for the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy.

Reports suggest that next week, the levy will be reintroduced into the agenda of Parliament.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Hungarian gov’t ready to enroll Ghanaian students in Universities after escaping Ukraine crisis
05.03.2022 | Headlines
65th Independence celebration: Bawumia join Muslims for national thanksgiving prayers
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Immediately E-levy is passed, toll booths will be removed — Amoako Atta
04.03.2022 | Headlines
E-levy would be securitised, used to raise bonds for roads infrastructure — Amoako Atta
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t to leverage funds from E-Levy to raise bonds - Amoako-Atta reveals
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Putin agrees to give stranded Ghanaians in Sumy, Kharkiv free passage
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Russia-Ukraine impasse: African leaders urged to position themselves for investments
04.03.2022 | Headlines
My gov’t is establishing a solid foundation for economic take-off of Ghana – Akufo-Addo
04.03.2022 | Headlines
Ellembele MP, four others arrested over careless driving
04.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line