Hungarian gov’t ready to enroll Ghanaian students in Universities after escaping Ukraine crisis

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The government of Hungary is ready to enroll Ghanaian students who have escaped the crisis in Ukraine if only they are interested.

This has been revealed by Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong.

The Ministry in charge of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been leading the charge for the government as it pushes to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians that have safely moved out of Ukraine amid the attacks from Russia.

Speaking to Journalists in Accra, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong said there is hope for students whose education has suffered a setback due to the crisis in Ukraine.

According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hungarian government is willing to enroll interested Ghanaian students into some of the country’s universities.

“The government of Hungary has agreed to take those of you who will be prepared to transfer to universities or to continue your education in Hungary and they are prepared to match whatever facilities, whatever financial assistance or financial fees that you were paying in Hungary.

“So there is a window of opportunity and window of hope,” Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong told journalists.

The Ghana government says it remains committed to the safe return of all Ghanaians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with other governments besides Hungary to reach various agreements that will benefit the affected Ghanaian students.

