Kpando MP's instrumental role in resolving Akpini Chieftaincy dispute lauded

Member of Parliament for Kpando constituency, Della Sowah has been hailed by the people of her constituency for her instrumental role in resolving Akpini chieftaincy dispute.

Due to the intervention, the over 45 years dispute has been resolved, paving way for a dawn of new era in the area.

Through her instrumentality, the Togbui Kwaku Ayim Committee was set up leading to the settlement of the Anyigbe division dispute.

The Committee then set up a road map for the installation of a paramount chief.

The Elite group of Kpando were instrumental in ensuring that the road map was followed.

Towards the tail end of the resolution, legal battles began to rear their head, and Mrs Sowah after realising there was no end in sight for the legal battle, reached out to the key petitioners in the matter.

Della Sowah was able to convince them to settle the matter out of court, paving way for the installation of Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi as the Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area.

The ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday, March 6 at the Paramount Chief's Palace from 12:30pm.

To ensure a smooth ceremony, the MP, Della Sowah has presented a cow to be used for the occasion.

Della Sowah has been commended for her integral role in giving peace a chance to reign and unifying the various parties.