ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.03.2022 Social News

South Tongu: 17- year- old boy found dead in lake at Sogakope

South Tongu: 17- year- old boy found dead in lake at Sogakope
04.03.2022 LISTEN

A 17-year- old boy has been found dead in a lake at Sogakope, the South Tongu District capital of the Volta region on Friday, March 4, 2022.

According to information picked by ModernGhana News the deceased identified as Johnson Kotoku was declared missing on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the evening around 6pm.

The incident was reported to the police in the area who together with the residents launched a search for the whereabout of the boy but to no avail.

The boy was later found dead on Friday morning in water under a bridge at Fieve and Combony school area.

ModernGhana News understand that the boy was a former student of Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School at Sogakope- Gloverkope.

A report was made to Sogakope police command who conveyed the body to a morgue awaiting autopsy.

Investigation has since been launched into the case to ascertain the cause of death.

34202243819-rvmypdb553-img-20220304-wa0035

34202243820-otkvn0y442-img-20220304-wa0036

34202243823-j5fqi7t2g0-img-20220304-wa0034

34202243824-osjvm0x442-img-20220304-wa0039

34202243827-23041q5dcw-img-20220304-wa0041

34202243828-0g830n4yyt-img-20220304-wa0038

34202243830-vaqdthfssn-img-20220304-wa0042

34202243832-i4ep276gfb-img-20220304-wa00341

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Comparing housing cost in Ghana, US won’t work; we need good policies to put up affordable houses — GREDA to Akufo-Addo
04.03.2022 | Social News
Missing former Sogakope E.P Basic School Prefect found dead
04.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana Month: "Waakye" not only nutritious but medicinal too—Nutritionist
04.03.2022 | Social News
Ukraine-Russia war: Government releases US$2 million for evacuation efforts
04.03.2022 | Social News
Barker-Vormawor files bail application
04.03.2022 | Social News
Let landords take 5months rent advance – John Dumelo
04.03.2022 | Social News
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Prez Akufo-Addo told
04.03.2022 | Social News
Head Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, 5 others die in Wasa Ankonsia accident
04.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaians who fled to Poland to arrive home today
04.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line