Immediately E-levy is passed, toll booths will be removed — Amoako Atta

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah has stated that the abandoned toll booths across the country would be removed immediately after the E-levy is passed.

In Parliament today, he stated that the Ministry has plans to mobilise and remove all toll booths as their continuous presence on the roads posed threat to motorists.

He stated that there were thirty eight (38) toll booth centers and about a hundred and twenty (120) actual toll booths across the country.

“We have thirty eight toll booth centers across the nation, but toll booths themselves, we have over a hundred and twenty and so because of safety issues we are making plans and mobilizing so that immediately we pass the E-levy they will be removed," he said in Parliament.

The Roads Minister told parliamentarians that “pass the E-levy tomorrow and the following day, the toll booths will be removed.”

Hon. Amoako Atta was addressing a question posed by a Member of Parliament on losses government has incurred following the cancellation of road tolls across the country.

In Parliament on Friday, March 4, Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament Governs Kwame Agbodza wanted to know the amount of revenue lost between the time the directive was given in the evening of the reading of the 2022 budget statement on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 and its approval on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

“Mr Speaker, I rise to ask the Minister for Roads and Highways what is the estimated loss of revenue, till date, due to the cessation of collection of bridge and road tolls as contained in the Ministry’s press release dated 17th November 2021.”

But Mr Amoako-Atta, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West Constituency, could not give figures.