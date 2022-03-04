Putin agrees to give stranded Ghanaians in Sumy, Kharkiv free passage

Government of Russia has agreed to allow Ghanaians trapped in the Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Kharkiv safe passage as they escape the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine for its decision to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

According to Russia, Ukraine’s move will open the floodgate for NATO to draw very close to Russian territory.

Many countries are evacuating their citizens and Ghana is no exception but some Ghanaians have been stranded in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv where Russian attack is heavy.

But addressing some 25 Ghanaian students who have arrived in the country today, Friday, 4 March 2022 after fleeing Ukraine through Romania and Poland, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong said “the government has successfully had talks with the Russian government through the EU and AU, to allow free passage of Ghanaians caught up in Sumy, Kharkiv, and the other areas immediately.”

“The other good news is that the Hungary government has agreed to take those of you willing to transfer to the Universities in Hungary, and they are prepared to assist with financial assistance like you were paying in Hungary,” he added.

The first batch of 16 students in arrived in Accra Tuesday morning, 1 March 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport.

They came via Qatar Airways.

More Ghanaians are expected to arrive in the country in the coming days.

The government has promised to evacuate every Ghanaian willing to return home.

Source: Classfmonline.com