Russia-Ukraine impasse: African leaders urged to position themselves for investments

An international diplomacy consultant has asked African leaders to position themselves well for some investments from Eastern Europe.

According to Farouk Al-Wahab, the war in Ukraine can become a good omen for some African countries, if they position themselves well.

He was of the view that the two countries neck-deep in the war over supremacy in the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) are home to billionaires in Europe.

“These billionaires as a result of the war will be looking for new places to invest their wealth,” he said.

Mr. Al-Wahab speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM Friday, March 4, 2022 furter noted that “Many of these Russian-Ukrainian billionaires will be seeking new safe havens for their investments,” adding “Europe will not be favourable for them stemming from the alleged sanctions that will arise from Russia’s decision to invade one of its allies…”

He said this is not the time for African leaders to be taking a hardline stance in the ongoing war but to position themselves to take advantage of the inflows as a result of the war.

“Africa stands a better chance to attract many of the investments as a result of the war,” he stressed.

“The war in Ukraine is an economic war, it will not lead to any third world war as it is being speculated by some analysts,” he noted

Source: Classfmonline.com

