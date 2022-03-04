ModernGhana logo
My gov’t is establishing a solid foundation for economic take-off of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is establishing a solid foundation that will set Ghana on a path of economic success.

In the last few months, the administration of President Akufo-Addo has come under all sorts of criticism.

The Minority in Parliament, in particular, has constantly accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of poorly managing the economy of the country, leading to what it says is its imminent collapse.

Speaking at the 2022 Head of State Awards in Accra on Thursday, March 3, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said contrary to the accusations against his government, it is setting up the country to excel.

“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic take-off of our country. In peace and in unity, I am certain that we will,” H.E Akufo-Addo shared.

According to the Ghana President who is also chair of ECOWAS, Ghanaians should be patient and support the government to build on the positive strides it has achieved so far.

“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides. We must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go…have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight,” President Akufo-Addo said.

