04.03.2022 General News

Police warn motorist against reckless driving after arrest of Ellembele MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ellembele MP Hon. Emmanuel Kofi BuahEllembele MP Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Buah
04.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembele Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Buah is being processed for court today after he was arrested for road traffic violations.

The Parliamentarian was one of five individuals captured by the Airport Divisional Police MTTD on Thursday evening driving carelessly and inconsiderately.

When Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Buah was taken to the Airport Police Station and his license was taken from him, he stormed out and drove off.

The Airport Police Command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the station today to be processed for court.

This morning, the Police through an official statement has confirmed that the MP reported at the station and has been duly processed for court.

The Police warn that it is working with the MTTD and will not spare anyone cited for reckless driving. In a statement issued this morning, the Police caution motorists to at all times comply with road traffic regulations to help avoid accidents.

“We continue to urge all motorists to abide by road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all and cut down on the many road accidents. Everyone's journey will also be faster if we all obey the road traffic rules,” part of a Police release said on Friday morning.

Find more details in a copy of the release below:

342022120700-1h830o4aau-fnaas9xxmaer15j

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

