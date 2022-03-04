Ellembele MP, four others arrested over careless driving

04.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Kofi Buah and four other persons have been arrested by the Airport Divisional police for careless and inconsiderate driving.

In a statement released by Ghana Police Service today, it noted that the five persons were arrested on March 3, 2022 for traffic offences which included driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.

The police added that the four persons were duly processed on March 3 and will face court today.

It however added that the MP for Ellembele failed to cooperate with the police.

According to the police, after the MP's license was taken he drove off.

The statement stressed that he reported this morning and has been duly processed for court today.

Find the full statement here.